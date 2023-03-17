Lupin rewards employees with 24,914 shares as stock options | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Lupin Limited on Friday announced allocation of 24,914 equity shares worth Rs 2 each to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The allotment of the shares were approved by the Allotment Committee of Directors in the meeting held on March 17.

After the allotment the company's paid-up capital increased to Rs 90,99,62,670 consisting of 45,49,81,335 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

US FDA on March 10 completed inspection of Lupin's Vizag facility with no observations.

Shares of Lupin

The shares of Lupin Limited on Friday at 12:20 pm IST were at Rs 662.90, down by 0.50 per cent.