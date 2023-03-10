e-Paper Get App
The inspection was conducted from March 6 to March 10, 2023 and concluded with no observations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
US FDA completes inspection of Lupin’s Vizag facility with no observations | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) has completed a Pre-Approval and GMP Inspection of its API manufacturing facility located in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), India. The inspection was conducted from March 6 to March 10, 2023 and concluded with no observations.

“We are pleased with the successful completion of the inspection at our Vizag facility,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin. “This accomplishment is a testament to our commitment to upholding global quality standards across all our manufacturing sites, and to provide quality affordable healthcare for all.”

The shares of Lupin on Friday closed at Rs 656.80, down by 0.19 per cent.

