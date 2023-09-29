Lupin Receives EIR From U.S. FDA For Its Nagpur Unit-1 Manufacturing Facility | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Friday announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Nagpur Unit-1 manufacturing facility that manufactures oral solid dosage forms, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted in July 2023. The U.S. FDA has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

“We are pleased to receive the EIR with a VAI status from the U.S. FDA for the recent inspection of our Nagpur Unit-1 facility. This achievement underscores our commitment to quality and compliance and also mirrors our core values, reaffirming our commitment to providing high-quality healthcare solutions to our patients around the world,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

Lupin Limited shares

The shares of Lupin Limited on Friday at 3:02 pm IST were at Rs 1,174.80, up by 3.68 percent.