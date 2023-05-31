Lupin receives approval from U.S. FDA for Obeticholic acid tablets

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Obeticholic Acid Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, a generic equivalent of Ocaliva® Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company announced through an exchange filing.
The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India.
Obeticholic Acid Tablets (RLD Ocaliva®) had estimated annual sales of USD 262 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT Mar 2023).
Lupin Ltd shares
The Lupin Ltd shares on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 806.00, up by 0.30 per cent.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)