 Lupin receives approval from U.S. FDA for Obeticholic acid tablets
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLupin receives approval from U.S. FDA for Obeticholic acid tablets

Lupin receives approval from U.S. FDA for Obeticholic acid tablets

The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Lupin receives approval from U.S. FDA for Obeticholic acid tablets | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Obeticholic Acid Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, a generic equivalent of Ocaliva® Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company announced through an exchange filing.

The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India.

Obeticholic Acid Tablets (RLD Ocaliva®) had estimated annual sales of USD 262 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT Mar 2023).

Lupin Ltd shares

The Lupin Ltd shares on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST  were at Rs 806.00, up by 0.30 per cent.

Read Also
Lupin partners with Enzene Biosciences to launch Cetuximab in India
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lupin receives approval from U.S. FDA for Obeticholic acid tablets

Lupin receives approval from U.S. FDA for Obeticholic acid tablets

Sensex down 347 points at 62,613; Nifty settles at 18,550 points as bull run ends after 4 days

Sensex down 347 points at 62,613; Nifty settles at 18,550 points as bull run ends after 4 days

Net Asset Value (NAV) in Mutual Fund: A Comprehensive Explanation

Net Asset Value (NAV) in Mutual Fund: A Comprehensive Explanation

Assam: Fire breaks out at Numaligarh Refinery, no casualities reported

Assam: Fire breaks out at Numaligarh Refinery, no casualities reported

Abrdn divests entire 1.6% stake, exits HDFC Life Insurance

Abrdn divests entire 1.6% stake, exits HDFC Life Insurance