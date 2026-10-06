 Lupin Launches Formoflo-G® MDI, World's First Triple Combination Drug For COPD In India
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Lupin Launches Formoflo-G® MDI, World's First Triple Combination Drug For COPD In India

Lupin Limited has launched Formoflo-G® MDI, the world's first fixed-dose triple combination metered-dose inhaler for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in India. The drug received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 06, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
Lupin Launches Formoflo-G® MDI, World's First Triple Combination Drug For COPD In India
Lupin |

Mumbai: Lupin Limited on 6 October 2026 announced the launch of Formoflo-G® MDI, a fixed-dose triple combination metered-dose inhaler for the management of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in India.

Regulatory Approval

The launch follows approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), marking an expansion of treatment options for patients with COPD.

Product Details

Lupin Formoflo-G® combines Glycopyrronium Bromide, Formoterol Fumarate, and Fluticasone Propionate. It is designed for the long-term management of moderate to severe COPD and is available as a twice-daily, single-strength fixed dose.

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Market Impact

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin, stated that the launch addresses unmet patient needs through differentiated, high-quality therapies. He added that the company aims to improve outcomes for patients living with respiratory diseases.

Portfolio Expansion

Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, Lupin, said the new MDI strengthens Lupin’s respiratory portfolio. He noted it provides healthcare professionals with an important treatment option for appropriate COPD patients.

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Market Standing

Lupin holds the #2 position in the respiratory therapy segment in India, according to IQVIA, MAT March 2026 data. The company plans to continue strengthening its leadership in respiratory care with this launch.

Disease Prevalence

COPD affects more than 5.5 crore people in India, remaining a leading cause of death and disability in the country. The new drug aims to provide hope for these patients.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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