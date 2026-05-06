Lupin Secures USFDA Approval For Oral Liquid Targeting Urea Cycle Disorders

Lupin Limited has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its generic version of Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Oral Liquid, used for managing urea cycle disorders. |

Mumbai/Naples: Lupin Limited has strengthened its U.S. generics portfolio with the latest approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Oral Liquid, 1.1 grams per mL. The company announced that the approval was granted for its abbreviated new drug application, allowing it to market a generic version of the treatment in the United States.

Entry Into Niche Therapy

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to Ravicti® Oral Liquid developed by Horizon Therapeutics U.S. Holding LLC. The medicine is prescribed for the chronic management of patients suffering from urea cycle disorders, a rare metabolic condition where the body struggles to eliminate ammonia effectively. According to Lupin, the treatment is intended for patients whose condition cannot be adequately managed through dietary protein restriction or amino acid supplementation alone.

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Expanding US Portfolio

The approval adds another specialty product to Lupin’s growing U.S. generics pipeline. The company continues to focus on complex formulations and niche therapies where barriers to entry remain relatively higher. Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Oral Liquid represents a market with notable commercial potential, as the reference product Ravicti® generated sales of 337 million dollars during the year ended December 2025, based on IQVIA data cited by the company.

Strengthening Specialty Presence

The development also underlines Lupin’s broader strategy of strengthening its presence in regulated international markets, especially the United States. Over the years, the company has expanded beyond conventional generics into complex therapies, biotechnology products, and specialty medicines. Lupin currently operates across more than 100 markets globally and maintains manufacturing and research infrastructure spread across multiple geographies.

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Focus On Growth Segments

Lupin said it continues to invest in differentiated pharmaceutical products across therapeutic areas such as respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, gastrointestinal, and central nervous system treatments. The latest approval could help the company deepen its foothold in specialized treatment categories where competition remains limited and demand for affordable alternatives continues to grow.

The company disclosed the approval through an exchange filing dated May 5, 2026, under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements regulations.

Disclaimer: This article has been prepared solely based on Lupin's official exchange filing and press release dated May 5, 2026. No external reporting, analysis, or independent verification has been used while preparing this article.