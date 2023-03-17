Lupin Digital Health unveils results of India’s first digital therapeutics study with ACS patients |

Lupin Digital Health (LDH), India's first evidence-based digital therapeutics platform, has unveiled the results of a first-of-its-kind study in India, showing the efficacy of digital therapeutics (DTx) among patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and post-percutaneous coronary interventions. The study findings were presented at the India Live 2023 symposium in Chennai. LDH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of global pharma major Lupin Limited, recently launched its digital therapeutics platform, Lyfe, India's only evidence-based holistic heart care program that significantly reduces the risk of a heart attack and improves the quality of life for cardiac patients.

The one-year-long study was aimed to evaluate the efficacy of LDH's digital therapeutics platform, Lyfe, on cardiovascular events, rehospitalisation, medication adherence, vital sign monitoring, and lifestyle changes among heart patients. During the 90-day interim analysis, patients enrolled in the program demonstrated significant improvement, with 90% adhering to the recommended medication, diet, and exercise regimen. 83.3% of patients maintained their vital signs within the normal range, and no re-hospitalisations occurring during the first 30 days of enrolment.

"As an interventional cardiologist, I am happy to see such positive and promising early results of the study, with more than 90% of patients adhering to the recommended medication, diet, and exercise regimen prescribed by us. By leveraging evidence-based technologies like digital therapeutics, we are revolutionising the way we deliver healthcare to our patients. While this is an excellent start, we intend to undertake extensive clinical studies and foster collaborative efforts among all healthcare stakeholders to establish digital therapeutics in cardiology and unlock their full potential," said Dr. Abhijeet Palshikar, Interventional Cardiologist, Pune.

"We are excited to share the positive outcomes of India's first digital therapeutics study. The study's outcomes showcase the effectiveness of our evidence-based and comprehensive heart care program in ensuring high adherence and low re-hospitalisation for patients,” said Sidharth Srinivasan, CEO, Lupin Digital Health.

Read Also Lupin rewards employees with 24,914 shares as stock options

“It's gratifying to see that more than 300 leading cardiologists have already enrolled in our Lyfe platform, and we are confident that this number will multiply. We are dedicated to optimising the patient experience through enhancing doctor-patient collaboration, continuously monitoring health vitals, increasing patient awareness, and improving therapy adherence, all leading to better outcomes,” he further added.

The study results indicate that digital therapeutics programs will have a crucial role in patient care across the cardiology continuum, powered by technology. These results showcase a promising future for remote patient care in cardiology, utilising the potential of digital health to improve patients' heart health.