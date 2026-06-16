Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar And More: Noida International Airport To Operates On These Routes

The much-awaited Noida International Airport in Jewar officially commenced flight operations on Monday, marking a major milestone for aviation infrastructure in the Delhi-NCR region.

IndiGo became the first airline to operate from the new airport, with its inaugural flight arriving from Lucknow in the morning, followed by the first outbound service departing for Bengaluru.

Located in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the airport was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28.

With its operational launch, it becomes the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and the third airport overall in the region, including Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad.

In the initial phase, operations at Noida International Airport will focus exclusively on domestic routes.

International flights are expected to be introduced in the coming months as the airport gradually scales up operations and expands its network.

Authorities have stated that domestic connectivity will be strengthened first before launching overseas services.

During June, flights from the airport will operate on selected domestic routes, including cities such as

Lucknow

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Amritsar

Jammu

Navi Mumbai

From July 1 onwards, the airport plans to significantly expand its network further by adding destinations like

Chandigarh

Dharamshala

Jaipur

Kishangarh

Bareilly

Dehradun

Bhopal

Jodhpur

and several others.

Currently, only two airlines—IndiGo and Akasa Air—have confirmed operations from the new facility. While IndiGo has already begun services, Akasa Air is scheduled to start flights from Jewar Airport the following day.

Additional airlines are expected to join in the coming months as operations expand and passenger demand grows.

Airfare prices on key routes vary widely depending on airline and travel dates. For instance, IndiGo’s fares for the Noida–Bengaluru route were listed at ₹16,519 for June 16, with fares for June 17 ranging between ₹18,447 and ₹27,916.

In comparison, Akasa Air offered lower fares on the same route, starting at ₹11,781, with tickets for June 17 priced around ₹9,871.