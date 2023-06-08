LTIMindtree Partners With SNP To Launch "Fast Forward" For BLUEFIELD Implementation | Image: LTIMindtree (Representative)

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, in collaboration with SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes, automated data migrations and data management in the SAP environment, today announced the launch of “Fast Forward” for BLUEFIELD implementation, powered by SNP’s proprietary approach, the company announced through an exchange filing.

As part of the partnership, LTIMindtree and SNP will also set up a joint innovation center to build tailored industry solutions for clients.

The joint offering – “Fast Forward” – is a full lifecycle solution built to accelerate an enterprise’s migration to the SAP S/4HANA platform with minimal risk, while retaining the golden nugget of existing ERP. It combines LTIMindtree’s global S/4HANA capability and industry knowledge with SNP’s CrystalBridge platform and Rapid Empty Shell Creation technology to transform existing SAP investments without having to fully redesign their legacy systems.

"Many organizations, during the course of S/4HANA transformation are faced with the dilemma of whether to redefine or rewrite the entire core or carry forward existing, non-optimal processes and data AS-IS,” said Sudhir Chaturvedi, Whole-Time Director & President, Markets, LTIMindtree.

