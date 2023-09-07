LTIMindtree Launches Two Industry Solutions, AdSpark And Smart Service Operations | Image: LTIMindtree (Representative)

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has launched two industry solutions, AdSpark and Smart Service Operations, to accelerate the time-to-market for businesses on the Salesforce platform, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

AdSpark

AdSpark, powered by LTIMindtree & Salesforce, helps retailers get a jumpstart in expanding their own Retail Media platforms. It has been designed for the retail industry and offers self-service capabilities, including support for diverse channels such as digital, social, in-store, out of facility (OOF), and print, as well as customer preference-based segmentation and targeting.

Smart Service Operations

Smart Service Operations combines the power of Salesforce Service Cloud, including Salesforce Field Service, and the LTIMindtree NxT Platform for clients in manufacturing, construction, transport, mining, power & utilities, etc. The aim is to address some common industry priorities like worker safety and skills, improve efficiency of operations, and process difficult-to-capture and complex data, proactive maintenance of assets using AI and edge processing capabilities.

“We are continuously striving to deliver digital technologies that have the most potential to drive innovation and productivity. LTIMindtree’s AdSpark & Smart Service Operations fulfill the need for a unified and comprehensive digital platform that enables retailers, tech marketplaces, manufacturers, and public sector companies to accelerate revenues and drive operational efficiencies," said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree.

“Manufacturing and retail companies need a 360-degree view of their customers to drive growth in an increasingly disrupted and competitive environment," said Amarendra Kumar, Vice President & Head Ecosystems, Salesforce India.

