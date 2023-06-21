LTIMindtree Launches Canvas.ai To Accelerate Concept-To-Value Realization For Enterprises | Image: LTIMindtree (Representative)

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today launched Canvas.ai, an enterprise-ready generative AI platform designed to accelerate the concept-to-value journey for businesses using mindful AI principles, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

Canvas.ai is among the first-of-its-kind platform designed to help enterprises jump start and scale generative AI capabilities, bolstering business innovation and engineering productivity. Leveraging well-architected framework and sound governance measures, Canvas.ai effectively manages proprietary and industry-specific data, while factoring its ethical use, sustainability, privacy and security.

The platform-based architecture of Canvas.ai caters to the business requirements of three key personas – creators who build the generative AI solutions, admins who manage, and users who consume governed generative AI solutions.

“Generative AI is a seminal trend that is slating the next phase of autonomous enterprises. Through our 4E model of Educate, Experience, Explore and Employ, we remain invested in helping our clients adopt and adapt generative AI ways of working. We are happy to note that several global clients are already leveraging Canvas.ai to solve for unique business needs in their journey towards digital transformation and cutting-edge experience,” Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at LTIMindtree.

“With Canvas.ai, clients gain access to LTIMindtree’s partnership with leading Large Language Model (LLM) providers and ecosystem of proprietary accelerators, domain-specific solution and product offerings, and future-ready talent pool," said Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer at LTIMindtree.