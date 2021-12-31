LTD.INC announces upcoming launch of Web3 platform and mobile App

Curated platform LTD.INC, which partners with iconic artists, creators, and brands to launch ultra-rare physical and digital NFT collections, today announced the upcoming launch of its Web3 platform and mobile application, that allows collectors to “Invest In Culture” while having verifiable ownership of highly sought-after digital collectibles linked to real-world products and experiences.

The platform is introducing a new wave of collecting that allows collectors to “Invest In Culture™”, while having verifiable ownership of highly sought-after digital collectibles linked to real-world products and experiences, it said in a press statement.

How it works

Using the all-new LTD.INC mobile app, collectors will be able to scan the physical product in order to prove instant authenticity and verify their edition number, along with accessing exclusive content, product information, experiences, passes and perks only available to the NFT owner.

“LTD.INC is forging partnerships with well-established blue chip artists, brands and creators to help them bridge the gap between the physical andvirtual economies and launch top-tier NFT projects with proven business models. Our limited edition drops are designed to exist in real life and [digitally] in the metaverse and are merging the worlds of culture and blockchain technology, allowing us to tell richer product stories and offer our collectors highly elevated and immersive NFT experiences across the worlds of art, design, fashion, lifestyle, luxury, music and sport. ” Daryl Kelly, CEO of LTD.INC said.

LTD.INC leverages NFTs and the Ethereum blockchain to authenticate everything from conception, manufacturing, delivery, sale and resale of limited-edition items, enabling creators (i.e. brands, musicians, athletes, artists, designers) to manage and monetize the distribution of their IP through their secondary marketplace which is scheduled to go live in the companies phase 2 launch in 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 12:17 PM IST