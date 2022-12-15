L&T wins two major orders for its Hydrocarbon Business | File/ Representative image

The Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon– LTEH) of L&T has secured two prestigious orders for its Asset Management and AdVENT business verticals.

Contract with Vedanta

Larsen & Toubro Energy Hydrocarbon - Asset Management (LTEH-AM), a new business vertical for Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and associated services in the global market, has secured its first integrated O&M contract from Vedanta Limited, Cairn Oil & Gas division. This 5-year contract is for Integrated O&M of Upstream Oil & Gas Processing Facility at Raageshwari Gas Terminal and associated Gas Well Pads and South Satellite Fields, located in Rajasthan, India.

Contract with Matheson

Further, the AdVENT business vertical has received an order for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a hydrogen generation unit (HGU) from Matheson Tri Gas, Inc. (Matheson), a subsidiary of Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (NSHD). Matheson’s Global HYCO business group secured the order for this HGU from the Numaligarh refinery in Assam, on a “Build-Own-Operate (BOO)” basis for 20 years with Topsoe, Denmark, as the overall process licensor for the unit.

The HGU, with a capacity of 95 KTPA (132 kNm3/hr), is an integral part of the Numaligarh Refinery Expansion Project (NREP), to expand current refining capacity from 3 to 9 MMTPA. The EPC work of the project will be executed by L&T, under a strict timeline of 30 months.

“These orders reaffirm L&T’s execution prowess across the hydrocarbon value chain and leadership as a one-stop solution provider, which is translating into growing partnerships with global oil and gas majors. These will go a long way in growing the Indian energy sector and reducing our dependence on imports,” said Mr. Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and senior executive vice president (energy) at L&T.

LTEH

Organised under the Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication, Asset Management, and Advanced Value Engineering and Technology (AdVENT) verticals, LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers. With over three decades of rich experience, the company has been setting global benchmarks in all aspects of project management, corporate governance, quality, HSE, and operational excellence.