L&T Wins ₹5,000 Crore Contract, To Build India’s Largest Pumped Storage Project By 2030

File Image |

Mumbai: In a significant infrastructure push, L&T will spearhead the development of India’s biggest pumped storage facility in Raigad district, marking a leap in energy resilience for Maharashtra and beyond.

L&T Wins Major ₹2,500-5,000 Cr Order for India’s Largest Pumped Storage Project ⚡🏗️ | MCap 5,35,032.18 Cr



- L&T secures a 'Large' order (₹2,500-5,000 Cr) from Torrent Energy Storage Solutions.

- Project: 3000 MW Saidongar-1 PSP in Raigad, Maharashtra—India’s largest pumped… pic.twitter.com/x8wUcAyXaS — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) January 14, 2026

Mega contract for civil works

L&T’s Heavy Civil Infrastructure division has landed a "Large" order—valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore—for the 3,000 MW Saidongar-1 Pumped Storage Project. The scope includes end-to-end civil and hydro-mechanical work, reinforcing L&T’s footprint in large-scale energy infrastructure.

Ten-unit energy giant

The Saidongar-1 PSP will feature ten generating units of 300 MW each. Once operational, it will serve as a reservoir for surplus power and release electricity during peak demand. This design ensures dependable load balancing, which is vital for states like Maharashtra that face fluctuating power needs.

Trusted EPC expertise

A spokesperson from L&T highlighted that the company’s proven track record in executing complex hydroelectric and pumped storage projects played a central role in securing the deal. Their reputation for safety, speed, and scale was a key factor for Torrent Energy’s selection.

Aligns with green goals

Beyond commercial significance, Saidongar-1 is a strategic enabler for India’s decarbonisation efforts. By storing renewable energy and releasing it on demand, the project supports both grid stability and long-term climate commitments. It’s expected to be a cornerstone in Maharashtra’s clean energy roadmap.