L&T Wins ₹5,000-10,000 Crore Contract For Mulund Housing Project Under Dharavi Redevelopment |

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a major construction contract from Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL) to build a large-scale rental housing project in Mulund as part of the ambitious Dharavi Redevelopment Project, marking a significant step in one of India's largest urban renewal initiatives, as per market sources. Reportedly, the proposed rental housing site has faced resistance from sections of local residents over the relocation of Dharavi beneficiaries.

Order Awarded To L&T’s RCF Vertical

The order has been awarded to L&T's Residential, Commercial Buildings and Factories (RCF) business vertical. While the company from which company they doing the project, it has classified it as a "major" order valued between Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 crore.

According to L&T’s press release issued on July 27th, the project involves the design and construction of 26 residential towers, each rising to around 120 metres, on a turnkey basis. The scope includes structural construction, architectural finishes and electromechanical services.

Precast Technology To Speed Up Construction

To accelerate construction, the company plans to deploy its large-wall panel precast construction technology, under which building components will be manufactured at a dedicated precast facility and assembled on site. L&T said the approach is expected to improve construction quality, productivity and execution speed while helping meet the project's delivery timelines.

The housing project will come up on a 42.51-acre salt pan land parcel in Mulund, which the Maharashtra government allotted for the Dharavi redevelopment project in October 2024. Possession of the land was handed over in April 2025.

99-Year Lease For Jamasp Salt Pan Land

The plot forms part of the 58-acre Jamasp salt pan land in Mulund and has been leased for 99 years. Adani Realty paid Rs 320 crore to the Salt Commissioner under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for the lease.

The Mulund site, along with other land parcels identified outside Dharavi, will be used to develop rental housing and accommodation for slum dwellers who are found ineligible for rehabilitation within Dharavi under the redevelopment scheme.

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Overview

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project, a flagship initiative of the Maharashtra government, aims to transform one of Asia's largest informal settlements into an integrated urban township with modern housing, commercial spaces and industrial infrastructure.

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According to the approved master plan, the net developable area within Dharavi covers 108.99 hectares and caters to an estimated population of 4.85 lakh. The redevelopment proposal envisages the construction of around 72,000 units, including 49,832 residential rehabilitation homes and 8,700 residential renewal units, besides commercial and industrial premises.

The project is being implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), in which Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited holds an 80% stake, while the Maharashtra government owns the remaining 20%. Adani Group had secured the redevelopment project after submitting a winning bid of Rs 5,069 crore, surpassing DLF's bid of Rs 2,025 crore. The overall redevelopment is estimated to cost more than Rs 20,000 crore.

L&T's RCF business has executed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects across residential, commercial and industrial sectors, including factories, automobile facilities, renewable energy plants, chemical units and other large-scale infrastructure developments.

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