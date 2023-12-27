L&T To Construct Advanced Renewable Energy & Utility Systems For AMAALA's Ultra-Luxury Destination In Saudi Arabia | Image: L&T (Representative)

The Construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has been chosen as the turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractor to establish various systems related to renewable energy generation and utilities, for the Amaala project in the Red Sea region, Saudi Arabia, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

AMAALA: Saudi Arabia's Ultra-Luxury Destination Unveils Plans for 25 Hotels and 900 Luxury Residences

AMAALA is an ultra-luxury destination set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve along Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coast. Spanning an area of 4155 square kilometers, the project features pristine landscape and diverse natural ecosystems, coupled with unique and intriguing heritage and local culture. Once completed, this destination will have 25 hotels and 900 luxury residential villas, apartments and estate homes alongside high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness and recreational facilities.

Masdar and EDF Secure Concession Agreement

The consortium of UAE's clean energy powerhouse, Masdar, and French Electricity utility EDF has signed the concession agreement for the fully integrated utility project with the developers of AMAALA. Larsen & Toubro has entered into an EPC agreement with the Sponsors viz. EDF and Masdar.

In line with the ambition of going beyond sustainability and have a regenerative impact on environment, the project awarded to L&T will have an optimized off-grid renewable energy system comprising of ~250MWp Solar PV plant and >700MWh Battery Energy Storage System. The scope for power systems also involves biofuel based internal combustion engines, three Gas Insulated Substations, high voltage transmission lines and medium voltage distribution networks.

The scope for water systems involves constructing a 37 MLD Seawater Reverse Osmosis Plant, 6 MLD Sewage Treatment Plants, marine works including intake and outfall, tank farms, potable water network, wastewater network and treated sewage effluent network.

T. Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Sr. Executive Vice President (Utilities), Larsen & Toubro said, “The award of this prestigious contract stands testimony to the synergistic strength of diverse offerings of L&T Construction in providing innovative solutions to customers keen on sustainable, clean and reliable electricity and water systems.”

