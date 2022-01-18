L&T Technology Services Q3 profit rises 34% on wider profit margins

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported 34 per cent rise in December quarter net profit at Rs 248.8 crore, led by profit margin expansion.

The company stated that its revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,687.5 crore from Rs 1,400 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Amit Chadha stated that it is confident of achieving 19-20 per cent growth in the topline for 2021-22.

The company's operating profit margin surged by 3.40 percentage points to 18.6 per cent.

Chadha added that the profit margins came wider on the back of improved performance from key verticals including telecom, health technology and engineering services.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:46 PM IST