 L&T Technology Services Announces Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP
L&T Technology Services Announces Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
L&T Technology Services Announces Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP

L&T Technology Service on Tueday announced that the company has allotted 26,334 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each on September 11, 2023, to those grantees who had exercised their vested stock options under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2016, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The said shares will rank pari- passu with the existing share of the company in all respects.

The shares of L&T Technology Service on Tuesday morning at  9:52 am IST were trading at Rs 4,582, down by 1.57 percent.

