 L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission & Distribution Business
In the United Arab Emirates, the Business has received an order to establish a 220kV Gas Insulated Substation and associated Transmission Lines from a well-established service provider to the energy industry.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of Larsen & Toubro has secured new orders worth between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore in the Middle East, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Further, orders to establish 2 New 132kV Substations have been received from a public services infrastructure company in Dubai and another order to build a 220kV overhead Transmission Line has been secured in the region.

In Kuwait, an order has been secured for turnkey construction of 4 new 132kV Substations in the Al Sabah Medical District. The scope also includes associated Control, Protection, Automation and Communication systems and related Civil & Mechanical works.

Additional orders have been received in the ongoing jobs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

