L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission & Distribution Business

The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of Larsen & Toubro has secured new orders worth between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore in the Middle East, the company announced through an exchange filing.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Business has received an order to establish a 220kV Gas Insulated Substation and associated Transmission Lines from a well-established service provider to the energy industry.

Further, orders to establish 2 New 132kV Substations have been received from a public services infrastructure company in Dubai and another order to build a 220kV overhead Transmission Line has been secured in the region.

In Kuwait, an order has been secured for turnkey construction of 4 new 132kV Substations in the Al Sabah Medical District. The scope also includes associated Control, Protection, Automation and Communication systems and related Civil & Mechanical works.

Additional orders have been received in the ongoing jobs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Larsen and Toubro shares

Larsen and Toubro on Wednesday morning at 11:00 pm IST were trading at Rs 2,708.65, up by 1.11 per cent.