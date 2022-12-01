e-Paper Get App
L&T secures environmental sustainability loan worth $107 mn

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
File pic
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has closed a $107 million sustainability-linked loan with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Sustainability-linked loans aim to facilitate and support environmentally and socially sustainable economic activity and growth.

"L&T has successfully closed a three-year USD 107 million sustainability-linked loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) on November 30, 2022, with SMBC appointed as the sole sustainability coordinator and lender," the engineering and construction conglomerate said in a filing to BSE.

The facility incorporates interest rate reductions linked to the achievement of two of L&T's predetermined sustainability targets – reduction of greenhouse gas emission intensity and water consumption intensity against the target levels.

"L&T continues to focus on achieving water neutrality by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2040. Our long-term strategic plan also clearly outlines the ESG road map towards this goal," L&T Group CFO and Whole Time Director R Shankar Raman said.

