L&T Info sees $1 bn opportunities in Cloud

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd sees opportunities worth $1 bln from cloud services over the next three years, and has highlighted it as one of the key growth drivers.

To make the most of this opportunity, the subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Ltd has set up a dedicated business unit for Amazon, Azure and Google. It will also have separate sales, solution, consulting, delivery and partnership for this opportunity.

L&T Infotech has also created a separate business unit for products. Creating separate teams to focus on the top three hyperscalers, along with cloud reference models for the sub-industry, is likely to help the company benefit from a "multiyear" cloud migration opportunity, brokerage Motilal Oswal Securities said.

Even with the increase in investments, the mid-sized technology company is confident that it will be able to maintain its profitability at the current levels