L&T Hydrocarbon Business Wins Contract In Middle East For Gas Compression Plants | Image: L&T (Representative)

The Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has recently secured a Letter of Intent for a Mega onshore project from a prestigious client in the Middle East, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The scope of work involves engineering, procurement and construction of Gas Compression Plants consisting of Gas Inlet Facilities, Gas Compression System, Produced Water Handling, Propane Refrigeration System, Condensate Transfer and Utilities for Gas Compression Facilities in new onshore facilities and its integration with existing Gas Compression Plants.

To cater to the power supply requirements of the Gas Compression Plants, 3 Nos of 230 kV Extra High voltage substations will be set up by the Power Transmission & Distribution arm of L&T Construction.

Commenting on this, L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said: “One doesn’t get to win such an order every day. This is something unique for L&T and a matter of pride for India – for we are a true Indian multinational. This also shows our capabilities to perform and deliver on time and the enormous trust that our client has on us to manage such complex projects.”

Adding to this, Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy), said: “Earning such a large order from a reputed customer is a reflection of our consistent commitment to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are deeply honored by customer faith and will continue to deliver execution par excellence.”

Organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT) verticals, LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers. With over three decades of rich experience, the company has been setting global benchmarks in all aspects of project management, corporate governance, quality, HSE and operational excellence.