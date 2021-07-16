L&T Finance Holdings Q1 profit rises 20% to Rs 178 cr, gross NPAs up slightly at 5.75% as on June end

L&T Finance Holdings on Friday reported 20 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 178 crore for quarter ended June, mainly driven by rural demand for farm equipment.

The non-banking financial company had registered Rs 148 crore profit in the year-ago period.

LTFH said COVID-related partial lockdowns in April and May had an impact on few businesses during the quarter under review.

However, with gradual unlocking of the economy from June, the disbursements bounced back led by faster pick-up in economic activity across farm equipment finance, two-wheeler finance, consumer loans and infrastructure finance.

Due to slower industry pick-up, the micro loans, housing and real estate business saw moderate uptick in collections and disbursements, it said.

Farm equipment finance witnessed 130 per cent growth at Rs 1,357 crore as against Rs 590 crore in the year-ago period.

Infrastructure finance showed robust disbursement momentum post unlock and continued sell-down with Rs 1,480 crore disbursed in the quarter.

The business continues to see robust performance backed by higher sell-down volumes and refinancing, it added.