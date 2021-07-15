L&T Infotech consolidated Q1 net profit rises 19.3% to Rs 496.8 cr, revenue up 17.4%

IT firm L&T Infotech (LTI) on Thursday reported a 19.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 496.8 crore for the June 2021 quarter, and declared a special dividend of Rs 10 per share.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 416.4 crore in the same period a year ago, LTI said in a statement.

Its revenue was up 17.4 per cent to Rs 3,462.5 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,949.2 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"We are pleased to report our best ever Q1 sequential growth of 5.1 per cent, driven by holistic growth across our verticals, service lines, client pyramid and geographies. Our healthy pipeline and continued strong demand make us confident of our future growth," LTI CEO and Managing Director Sanjay Jalona said.