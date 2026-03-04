L&T Finance Allots 8 Lakh Equity Shares Under Employee Stock Option Scheme

L&T Finance Limited has allotted 7,98,240 equity shares to employees who exercised stock options under the L&TFL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013. |

Mumbai: L&T Finance has issued new equity shares to employees under its employee stock option program following the exercise of options granted under an earlier scheme.

The company confirmed that its ESOP Allotment Committee approved the allotment of equity shares on March 4, 2026. The approval was granted through a resolution passed by circulation, with the final approval recorded at 1:18 p.m. on the same day.

A total of 7,98,240 equity shares were allotted to eligible option grantees who exercised their stock options. These shares were issued under the L&TFL Employee Stock Option Scheme – 2013, which provides equity-based incentives to employees of the company.

The allotment was carried out entirely under the L&TFL Employee Stock Option Scheme – 2013. The scheme enables employees to convert previously granted options into equity shares of the company after meeting the required conditions.

According to the disclosure, the newly allotted equity shares will rank pari passu with the company’s existing equity shares. This means the shares will carry the same rights as existing shares and will be eligible for any dividends declared by the company in the future. The allotment reflects the company’s ongoing implementation of employee stock option plans designed to align employee incentives with the company’s long-term performance.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the regulatory filing issued by L&T Finance Limited dated March 4, 2026. No external sources were referred to while preparing.