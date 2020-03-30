L&T contributes Rs 150 cr to PM-CARES fund to fight coronavirus outbreak in India

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced Rs 150 crore donation to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak and said it has set aside over Rs 500 crore per month to support about 1.60 lakh contract workers.

L&T joins a list of other corporates including Tata Group and Reliance Industries who have come forward to offer their support to fight this unprecedented crisis.

The company said it has set aside an outlay of over Rs 500 crore per month to support about 1.60 lakh contract workers by continuing to pay their wages during the ongoing lockdown and providing them with food and basic amenities at labour camps, while maintaining the COVID-19 prevention and containment protocol.

“Responding to the call given by Prime Minister of India, the company will donate Rs 150 crore to the PM-CARES Fund,” the company said in a statement.

The diversified conglomerate said it is committed to participate in corporate India’s response to COVID-19 through funds, community welfare plans and through leveraging its expertise to offer assistance.