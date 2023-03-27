L&T Construction receives orders for its Power Transmission & Distribution Business | L&T Construction

The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured EPC orders in India and overseas.

India has taken up major transmission system expansion works to integrate Renewable Energy (RE) projects in RE potential zones in Gujarat and to evacuate power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan.

The Business has secured turnkey packages related to these works to establish over 365 Km of 765kV double circuit transmission lines. The transmission line segment in Rajasthan will facilitate evacuation of solar energy from the Ramgarh, Fatehgarh and Bhadla complexes to various beneficiaries. The Gujarat link is part of the network expansion to integrate the Khavda RE potential zone. Through an already established link, the upcoming line will enable transfer of power from Rajasthan to Gujarat during a high renewable energy availability scenario.

Further, the Business has received an order to implement an Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) in the Greater Mumbai area. This order marks the penetration of intelligent controls, which have hitherto been limited mostly to generation and transmission levels, into the distribution level. The scope of work involves field survey and design & implementation of SCADA/DMS, Outage Management System, Field Force Automation, Dispatcher Training Simulator, etc. Associated hardware including Feeder Remote Terminal Units (FRTU) and related software/ networking systems with suitable security mechanisms are also part of the scope.

The Business has secured another order to develop distribution infrastructure in a district of Chhattisgarh under the Revamped, Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector (RDSS) Scheme. The scope of work includes loss reduction works including GIS asset mapping. Such loss reduction works comprise feeder segregation/ bifurcation, overload mitigation, high voltage distribution and armored cabling.

Overseas, the Business has received an order to construct a 380kV Substation with associated transmission interconnections in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom, in line with its National Renewable Energy Program, is focused on increasing the share of renewable generation in its energy mix. Further, the Business has won an order to construct 275kV & 132kV transmission lines in the eastern coast of peninsular Malaysia.

Through a consortium, the Business has bagged an order to establish a 500kV transmission line associated with the transmission system improvement project for enhancing system security in the northern and central regions of Thailand.

Additional orders have been won in the ongoing substation and transmission line works in India and the Far East.

Commenting on the developments, Mr. T. Madhava Das, Whole – Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities) said, “The logical next step after 100% electrification is to modernize our distribution systems with smart & intelligent elements. We are happy to contribute to this front by combining our physical infrastructure creation and digital energy solution capabilities. It is also heartening to facilitate evacuation and integration of renewable energy across multiple countries through timely and safe construction of high capacity transmission systems to speed up global energy transition.”