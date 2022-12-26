L&T Construction awarded 2 contracts for its Water & Effluent Treatment Business

e-Paper Get App
The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured orders from Tumakuru Industrial Township Limited and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured a order from the Tumakuru Industrial Township Limited (TITL) under the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) and repeat orders from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD Board), Government of Tamil Nadu, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Order from Tumakuru Industrial Township Limited

The order from TITL is to Design, Construct, Test, Commission, Operate & Maintain infrastructure works at the Tumakuru Node, Karnataka on an EPC basis. The scope of work involves design & construction of 38 km of roads along with storm water drains, cross drainage structures, potable & recycled water supply systems, sewerage & effluent collection network, power distribution system including street lighting, 7 MLD water treatment plant, 3 MLD sewerage treatment plant, 2.5 MLD common effluent treatment plant, service reservoirs and Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) building including operation & maintenance of the complete system for a period of four years.

This project is part of the Government of India’s flagship program of ‘Development of Industrial Corridors‘ under the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), the apex body overseeing integrated development of all industrial corridors across the country.

The program envisages to develop land to promote industries, residential areas, commercial complexes, logistic hubs etc. covering a total area of 1750 acres. It also includes green cover development of 80 acres at Tumakuru.

Order from Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board

Further, the orders from TWAD Board are to provide ’Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS)’ works at Coimbatore. The scope of work involves implementation of house service connections, sewerage network, pumping main, road restoration works and pumping & lift stations across Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, Kavundampalayam and Thudiyalur areas to serve a population of around 3 lakhs upon completion.

The Business is executing a similar UGSS project in Coimbatore and the repeat orders reinforce Customer’s trust in L&T’s capabilities.

