LPG Price Increase: 19Kg Commercial Cylinder Surges By ₹21

The prices for commercial cooking gas (LPG) were increaded by Rs 21 per 19-kg cylinder in various locations across the country , effective from December 1st. The price surged from Rs 1,775.50 to Rs 1,796.50 per 19-kg cylinder.

This recent increment follows a decrease of Rs 57 on November 16th and an earlier hike of Rs 100 on November 1, 2023.

The price of jet fuel or ATF (Aviation turbine fuel) saw a decrease of 4.6 percent on Friday, marking the second reduction within a month ATF price in the national capital dropped from Rs 1,11,344.92 to Rs 1,06,155.67 per kilolitre.

However, the price of domestic LPG, used in household kitchens for cooking, remained unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

price of the 19kg commercial cylinder surged by Rs 101.50 on November 1, 2023

The cost of commercial LPG cylinders has seen an increase of Rs 101.50 nationwide, effective immediately.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, all state-run oil marketing companies, have implemented a price adjustment for commercial 19kg LPG cylinders in the four major metropolitan areas, with an increase of up to Rs 101.50, effective from November 1, 2023.

Under the revised rates, a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be priced at Rs 1,785.50 in Mumbai, making it the most cost-effective option among the four major metropolitan areas.

Commercial LPG cylinder price on October 1, 2023

19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 1,731.50 in Delhi, while in Mumbai, it was priced at Rs 1,684.

This increase reversed most of the reduction of Rs 157.5 per cylinder in the commercial LPG price that was implemented on September 1, along with a Rs 100 reduction that had been applied from August 1.