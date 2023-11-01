LPG Price Increase: 19Kg Commercial Cylinder Surges by ₹101.50

Commercial LPG Price To Be Cut By ₹158; Government Exempts LPG Imports From Agri Cess | File

The cost of commercial LPG cylinders has seen an increase of Rs 101.50 nationwide, effective immediately.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, all state-run oil marketing companies, have implemented a price adjustment for commercial 19kg LPG cylinders in the four major metropolitan areas, with an increase of up to Rs 101.50, effective from November 1, 2023.

Under the revised rates, a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be priced at Rs 1,785.50 in Mumbai, making it the most cost-effective option among the four major metropolitan areas.

On the other hand, in Chennai, this essential commodity will be available at its highest cost, with a price of Rs 1,999.50. Meanwhile, in the national capital, Delhi, the updated rate for the same cylinder will be Rs 1,833, and in Kolkata, it will be sold at Rs 1,943.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

LPG cylinder prices have seen a second consecutive increase in two months. Just last month, on October 1, the rates were raised by Rs 209 per cylinder.