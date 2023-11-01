 LPG Price Increase: 19Kg Commercial Cylinder Surges by ₹101.50
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLPG Price Increase: 19Kg Commercial Cylinder Surges by ₹101.50

LPG Price Increase: 19Kg Commercial Cylinder Surges by ₹101.50

LPG cylinder prices have seen a second consecutive increase in two months. Just last month, on October 1, the rates were raised by Rs 209 per cylinder.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Commercial LPG Price To Be Cut By ₹158; Government Exempts LPG Imports From Agri Cess | File

The cost of commercial LPG cylinders has seen an increase of Rs 101.50 nationwide, effective immediately.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, all state-run oil marketing companies, have implemented a price adjustment for commercial 19kg LPG cylinders in the four major metropolitan areas, with an increase of up to Rs 101.50, effective from November 1, 2023.

Under the revised rates, a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be priced at Rs 1,785.50 in Mumbai, making it the most cost-effective option among the four major metropolitan areas.

On the other hand, in Chennai, this essential commodity will be available at its highest cost, with a price of Rs 1,999.50. Meanwhile, in the national capital, Delhi, the updated rate for the same cylinder will be Rs 1,833, and in Kolkata, it will be sold at Rs 1,943.

LPG cylinder prices have seen a second consecutive increase in two months. Just last month, on October 1, the rates were raised by Rs 209 per cylinder.

Read Also
ATF Price Hiked 5%, Commercial LPG By ₹209
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Sun Pharma Net Profit Rises To ₹ 2,375.5 Cr; Ambuja Cements Net Profit...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Sun Pharma Net Profit Rises To ₹ 2,375.5 Cr; Ambuja Cements Net Profit...

Maruti Suzuki Sales Increases To 199,217 Units In October

Maruti Suzuki Sales Increases To 199,217 Units In October

Tata Motors Registered Total Sales Of 82,954 Units In October 2023

Tata Motors Registered Total Sales Of 82,954 Units In October 2023

Hyundai Sales Up 18% At 68,728 Units In October

Hyundai Sales Up 18% At 68,728 Units In October

Mahindra Finance Enters Into A Co-lending Partnership With State Bank of India

Mahindra Finance Enters Into A Co-lending Partnership With State Bank of India