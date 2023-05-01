LPG Price Drop: Rate of 19 KG commercial cylinder slashed THIS much; check details here

Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders on Monday. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 171.50 with effect from today.
Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1856.50 from today, ANI said citing sources.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
