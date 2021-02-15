LPG domestic cylinder up by Rs 50, now at Rs 769 per cylinder

On Sunday, the LPG cylinder price in Delhi was raised by Rs 50 per unit. The new price has come into effect from today. It is now sold at Rs 769 per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder. This is the second rise in the month of February.
Earlier on February 4, the price of cooking gas in New Delhi and other metro cities was hiked by Rs 25. The price of LPG cylinder then was Rs 719 in Delhi, stated a .
The price of domestic gas cylinders had increased twice in December as well.
The government subsidies 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms per household every year.
This rise comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices across the country have seen a rise too. While petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis, domestic LPG cylinder is revised on a monthly basis by the state-run oil companies.