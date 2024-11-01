 LPG Cylinder Price Rises On Diwali; Oil Companies Increase Rate By ₹62
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLPG Cylinder Price Rises On Diwali; Oil Companies Increase Rate By ₹62

LPG Cylinder Price Rises On Diwali; Oil Companies Increase Rate By ₹62

The oil companies in the country have increased the price of the commercial 19 kg LPG cylinders in India by Rs 62. This increase in the price of this essential commodity takes the price of commercial LPG cylinders in the city of Mumbai to Rs 1,754.50.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 09:37 AM IST
article-image

As we move towards the end of 2024, the new month of November has begun. And this month, along with a slew of changes across the spectrum of finance, has also brought about a change in the price of LPG or liquified petroleum gas cylinders, in India.

Oil Companies Hike LPG Prices

The oil companies in the country have increased the price of the commercial 19 kg LPG cylinders in India by Rs 62. This increase in the price of this essential commodity takes the price of commercial LPG cylinders in the city of Mumbai to Rs 1,754.50. In the national capital, Delhi, the LPG prices rose to a cumulative of Rs 1,802.

Read Also
Heavy Gases: Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked By ₹48.50
article-image

LPG Price In Mumbai Jumps To Rs 1,754.50

FPJ Shorts
LPG Cylinder Price Rises On Diwali; Oil Companies Increase Rate By ₹62
LPG Cylinder Price Rises On Diwali; Oil Companies Increase Rate By ₹62
'Perfect Spot For Me': Rohit Sharma On Being The Fourth Highest Earner For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025 Retention List
'Perfect Spot For Me': Rohit Sharma On Being The Fourth Highest Earner For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025 Retention List
BJP MLA & Union Minister Jitendra Singh's Brother Devender Singh Rana Dies At NCR Hospital In Haryana
BJP MLA & Union Minister Jitendra Singh's Brother Devender Singh Rana Dies At NCR Hospital In Haryana
IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Unwell, BCCI Provides Health Update On the Star Pacer
IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Unwell, BCCI Provides Health Update On the Star Pacer

As we move to other metro cities, the overall impact is greater; in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, the price of the LPG cylinder jumped to Rs 1,911.50. Chennai has the biggest cumulative rate, as the price of commercial cylinder in the Tamil Nadu capital stands at Rs 1,964.50.

After the major drop of windfall taxes by the government, the biggest rise in the recent past.

In October 2024, the stakeholder hiked the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 48.50.

It is to be noted that the price of the domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinders that are used for day-to-day purposes in households remains unchanged.

Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'MSP Guarantee, ₹6K Pensions, Cheaper LPG, Caste Survey' Promised...
article-image

Who Are The Ones Impacted?

These commercial cylinders are used by small and medium-scale enterprises that produce perishable goods. This also includes establishments like restaurants, hotels and other eateries. This in turn could see a rise in the price of the food served in these establishments, making the many heavier, passing the higher cost onto the customers.

This development comes to pass as the nation is in the middle of a festive season, where many of the aforementioned facilities witness extended business activities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LPG Cylinder Price Rises On Diwali; Oil Companies Increase Rate By ₹62

LPG Cylinder Price Rises On Diwali; Oil Companies Increase Rate By ₹62

Pentagon Audit Acusses Boeing Of Overcharging US Air Force, Including Soap Dispensers Marked Up...

Pentagon Audit Acusses Boeing Of Overcharging US Air Force, Including Soap Dispensers Marked Up...

Weeks After Ratan Tata's Death: From Jamshedji Tata To Today; A Look At Leadership Evolution Over...

Weeks After Ratan Tata's Death: From Jamshedji Tata To Today; A Look At Leadership Evolution Over...

Gold trades Flat At ₹82,400 Per 10 Grams; Silver Plunges ₹1,500

Gold trades Flat At ₹82,400 Per 10 Grams; Silver Plunges ₹1,500

Sensex Dips Over 500 Points On Diwali As IT Sector Faces Heavy Selling; Nifty Ends Below 24,500

Sensex Dips Over 500 Points On Diwali As IT Sector Faces Heavy Selling; Nifty Ends Below 24,500