LPG Cylinder Price Rises On Diwali; Oil Companies Increase Rate By ₹62

As we move towards the end of 2024, the new month of November has begun. And this month, along with a slew of changes across the spectrum of finance, has also brought about a change in the price of LPG or liquified petroleum gas cylinders, in India.

Oil Companies Hike LPG Prices

The oil companies in the country have increased the price of the commercial 19 kg LPG cylinders in India by Rs 62. This increase in the price of this essential commodity takes the price of commercial LPG cylinders in the city of Mumbai to Rs 1,754.50. In the national capital, Delhi, the LPG prices rose to a cumulative of Rs 1,802.

LPG Price In Mumbai Jumps To Rs 1,754.50

As we move to other metro cities, the overall impact is greater; in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, the price of the LPG cylinder jumped to Rs 1,911.50. Chennai has the biggest cumulative rate, as the price of commercial cylinder in the Tamil Nadu capital stands at Rs 1,964.50.

After the major drop of windfall taxes by the government, the biggest rise in the recent past.

In October 2024, the stakeholder hiked the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 48.50.

It is to be noted that the price of the domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinders that are used for day-to-day purposes in households remains unchanged.

Who Are The Ones Impacted?

These commercial cylinders are used by small and medium-scale enterprises that produce perishable goods. This also includes establishments like restaurants, hotels and other eateries. This in turn could see a rise in the price of the food served in these establishments, making the many heavier, passing the higher cost onto the customers.

This development comes to pass as the nation is in the middle of a festive season, where many of the aforementioned facilities witness extended business activities.