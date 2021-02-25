LPG price in New Delhi up by Rs 25, close to Rs 800 per cylinder

On February 15, the LPG cylinder price in Delhi was raised by Rs 50 per unit. Since then, the 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was being sold at Rs 769; now, with the latest hike, the price is close to Rs 800.

Earlier on 4 February, the price of cooking gas in New Delhi and other metro cities was hiked by Rs 25. The price of LPG cylinder then was Rs 719 in Delhi. In January, it went up once.

The price of domestic gas cylinders had increased twice in December as well. The government subsidies 12 (14.2-kg) cylinders per household every year.

Meanwhile, oil marketing companies on Thursday kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the second consecutive day.