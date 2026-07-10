LNG Tankers Resume Strait Of Hormuz Transit Amid Easing Shipping Concerns

More liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers have resumed movement through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, indicating a cautious revival of commercial shipping activity through one of the world’s most important energy routes.

According to a report by Reuters, ship-tracking data from Kpler and LSEG showed that at least five ballast LNG carriers have entered the strategically significant waterway after vessel movement slowed following Iranian attacks on commercial ships and subsequent US strikes on Iran.

Among the vessels returning to the route are GasLog Shanghai, operated by Greek shipping company GasLog, and four carriers linked to QatarEnergy — Al Samriya, Al Dafna, Al Gattara and Al Rayyan.

According to tracking data, GasLog Shanghai and Al Rayyan likely entered the Strait of Hormuz overnight after being detected outside the waterway on July 9.

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The other three QatarEnergy-linked vessels had earlier been tracked near India’s western coast, with Al Samriya and Al Gattara last observed around June 18-19, while Al Dafna was last spotted on June 29.

The gradual resumption of LNG traffic comes amid continued monitoring of security risks in the region. The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial global energy route, handling a significant share of the world’s oil and gas shipments.

Separately, Japan’s transport ministry said 22 Japan-linked vessels, including six very large crude carriers, crossed the Strait of Hormuz and exited the Gulf between July 7 and July 9.

Japan’s Transport Minister Yasushi Kaneko said only four Japan-linked vessels currently remain inside the Gulf.

A transport ministry official declined to provide details about safety measures adopted for ships due to security concerns.

The Japan Shipowners’ Association said the number of Japan-affiliated vessels operating in the region has dropped sharply since the conflict began.

The fleet has declined from 45 vessels carrying around 1,100 crew members to only four ships with approximately 100 crew members.

The Strait of Hormuz continues to remain under close watch by governments, energy companies and shipping operators as tensions in the Middle East pose risks to global fuel supply chains.

The return of LNG carriers suggests that shipping companies are gradually restoring operations while taking a cautious approach and closely assessing the evolving security environment.