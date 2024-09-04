Living In Porsche, Not The Car, The Tower: German Automaker Unveils Its Uber-Luxurious 'Sky Villas' Worth Over ₹300 Crore In Bangkok

Porsche

Have you ever considered living inside a Porsche?. Well, it might sound like a little bit a humble-brag. But, here, the devil lies in the details. For here, we are not talking about the ultra-sleek luxurious cars from the German carmaker, but the astounding tower built by the Stuttgart-based company.

Luxury and Class

The company unveiled its brand new tower in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, joining the line of other luxury carmakers in the mix to do so.

This 95-metre or about 311.68-foot tall building is being rightfully called the Sky Villa. | Porsche

This 95-metre or about 311.68-foot tall building is being rightfully called the Sky Villa.

These 'Sky Villas' will house as many as 22 units. These are estimated to be priced in the range of GBP 11.5 million up to GBP 30.5 million. This, according to the recent exchange rates, would amount to over Rs 330 crore.

Passion Spaces For Cars

This is reported to be a 21-story tower. Not just that, it will also have duplex and quaduplex apartments ranging from 525 to 1,135 square meters.

The carmaker is collaborating with Thailand real estate developer Ananda Development on this majestic project. The German brand claims that it wishes to create a new monument in the city.

How could you not expect a car company to make some extraordinary spaces for your cars? This is exactly what Porsche has done with its 'Passion Spaces', which are luxury garages built to hold automobile collections.

'Passion Spaces' are luxury garages built to hold automobile collections. | Porsche

Previous Projects

There is also a spiral automobile ramp in the building called The Loop that leads drivers directly to the spectacular garage.

On top, the building has a blazing red light surrounding the roof, similar to that found on Porsche's renowned sports vehicles. Residents will have access to a luxurious 25-metre swimming pool, gym, spa, social room, and business lounge.

Previously, the carmaker has completed similar projects in Miami in the US, along with its hometown of Stuttgart, in Germany.

Other luxury car makers who have tried to capitalise on their brand name for opulent real estate include Bentley, Buggatti and Panini.