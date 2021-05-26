Liquid Medical O2 from Singapore sourced by IndianOil unloaded in Vizag Port

IndianOil unloaded a consignment of 11 ISO tanks filled with Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), carried from Singapore by INS Jalashwa, an Indian Navy vessel at Vishakhapatnam Port today. The same vessel also carried two more ISO tanks of LMO, sourced by GAIL and handled by IndianOil. The entire consignment has been sourced by IndianOil from M/s BNF Singapore and filled at M/s Linde at Singapore. The ISO tanks have been taken on lease by IndianOil to handle the supply and logistics of LMO in the fight against the COVID pandemic. This consignment has been earmarked to meet the pressing demand for Medical Oxygen in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

In the face of a massive surge in demand for Liquid Medical Oxygen and related logistic issues, IndianOil, under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has been importing ISO tanks suitable for transporting Medical Oxygen,the precious lifesaver, from across the globe. While over 75% of the filled ISO tanks arebrought in by the Indian Navy vessels, the empty containers are airlifted back by IndianAir Force to the sources of Oxygen supply.