Lido Learning launches Rs 10 cr Young Leaders Scholarship fund; aims Rs 100 cr fund over next 2 years

The fund will give out scholarships of Rs. 20,000 to deserving students from Grade 4-10. Selected students will become part of Lido’s flagship Young Leaders Program.

The program combines an interdisciplinary course of Math, English, Coding, Science and Leadership with career mentorship, hackathons and masterclasses with leaders in order to give students a well-rounded education to be the leaders of tomorrow. The curriculum has been designed by an expert team from Harvard and Stanford School of Education and focuses on building problem solving, technical skills, communication skills, confidence and creativity.

“With NEP 2020, the new government directive is clear: we should be focusing on holistic, skill based learning and our Young Leaders Program does exactly that,” said Sheth. “It’s no longer good enough to train to be just an engineer, when most people are going to change careers at least 7 times, and when 800 million jobs are going to be lost to Artificial Intelligence. You need to have a very diverse and flexible skillset and the mind-set to change the world, if you want to be part of the 5% that will be giving orders to machines, rather than the 95% taking orders from them.”

The Young Leaders Scholarship Fund will be disbursing the first of the grants starting August 10 and the Learning to Lead Masterclass series will be kick-starting August 15, with Anupam Mittal (Shaadi CEO), Madhur Deora (PayTM President) and Ronnie Screwvala (UTV Founder) as the first speakers.

All students currently in Grades 4 to 9 are eligible for the Young Leaders Scholarship. To apply, go to lidolearning.com, and book a Young Leaders trial class; students will be selected based on performance, participation and teacher feedback.