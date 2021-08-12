Licious announces first-ever ESOP buyback options worth Rs 30 cr

Licious, tech-first full-stacked D2C fresh meat and seafood brand, announced its maiden Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) monetization option for its employees. For the first time ever, the blue collared workforce along with other eligible employees, will be able to monetise their ESOPs.

The buyback option worth Rs 30 crore is set to benefit close to 600 employees.

Speaking about this development, Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Co-Founders, Licious said, “Earlier this year, we issued grants to more than 1,100 employees, recognising their contribution to the company. And now it is time for us to enable the monetisation process."

Launched in 2015, over the last financial years, Licious says it has registered a 500 percent growth, with an average monthly order volume of two million. This farm-to-fork business model had made Licious the only meat and seafood brand from India to be certified with FSSC22000, one of the highest food safety certifications in the world.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 03:19 PM IST