 LIC Share Jump 3% On NSE After Net Premium Income Jumps To ₹1.14 Lakh Crore In Q1 FY25
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLIC Share Jump 3% On NSE After Net Premium Income Jumps To ₹1.14 Lakh Crore In Q1 FY25

LIC Share Jump 3% On NSE After Net Premium Income Jumps To ₹1.14 Lakh Crore In Q1 FY25

The life insurance corporation share touched a day-high price of Rs 1,160.00 per share. The stock's 52 week high and all-time high are recorded at same level of Rs. 1,222.00

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
article-image

The LIC (life insurance corporation) shares climbed more than 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. Today, the stock opened at Rs 1,155.00 per share on the Indian exchanges.

The life insurance corporation share touched a day-high price of Rs 1,160.00 per share. The stock's 52-week high and all-time high are recorded at same level of Rs. 1,222.00 per share on the National Stock Exchange.

FPJ Shorts
'Classless & Clueless': Pakistanis Slam PM Shehbaz Sharif For Posting Old Photo On X Of Presenting Arshad Nadeem With PKR 1M Cheque
'Classless & Clueless': Pakistanis Slam PM Shehbaz Sharif For Posting Old Photo On X Of Presenting Arshad Nadeem With PKR 1M Cheque
Maruti Alto K10 Recall Over Steering Gearbox Fault: 2,555 Units Impacted
Maruti Alto K10 Recall Over Steering Gearbox Fault: 2,555 Units Impacted
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Bombay HC Dismisses Petition By Arrested Ego Media Director Bhavesh Bhinde
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Bombay HC Dismisses Petition By Arrested Ego Media Director Bhavesh Bhinde
120-Minute-Long Mega Musical On Lord Krishna At NMACC: Check Date, Artist List, Booking Link & All You Need For This Divine Theatrical Experience
120-Minute-Long Mega Musical On Lord Krishna At NMACC: Check Date, Artist List, Booking Link & All You Need For This Divine Theatrical Experience

LIC Q1 FY25 earnings

Net profit Q1 FY25

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Life Insurance Corporation of India reported a 9.6 per cent year-over-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 10,461 crore. In the previous year, the government-owned company declared a combined net profit of Rs 9,544 crore.

Net premium income Q1 FY25

In Q1 FY25, the insurer's net premium income increased by 16 per cent to Rs 1.14 lakh crore, up from Rs 98,755 crore in Q1 FY24.

New business income Q1 FY25

The new business premium income (individual) climbed to Rs. 11,892 crore, a 13.67 percent increase. The total annual premium equivalent (APE) increased to Rs. 11,560 crore, a 21.28 per cent increase. The non-par APE (annual premium equivalent) for individual businesses rose by 166 per cent to Rs 1,615 crore.

Exchange filing

Exchange filing |

Total policy sales Q1 FY25

In the individual segment, a total of 35,65,519 policies were sold during the quarter that ended on June 30, 2024, up 10.86 per cent from 32,16,301 policies sold during the quarter that ended on June 30, 2023.

Group Business APE (annual premium equivalent) Q1 FY25

Group Business APE (annual premium equivalent) reached Rs. 4,813 crore, a surge of 34 per cent. The non-par APE share for individual businesses increased to 24 per cent in Q1 FY25 from 10.22 per cent in Q1 FY24.

The value of new business (VNB) rose to Rs 1,610 crore, a 24 per cent increase. The VNB margin (net) rose to 14 per cent, a 20 basis point increase.

Read Also
'After 10 Years Of NDA, This Is Not Acceptable': Infosys Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai Bemoans EPFO Woes
article-image

Solvency ratio Q1 FY25

The insurer's solvency ratio for the same quarter last year was 1.89 percent; it was 1.99 per cent this time. LIC's gross non-performing asset quality (GNPA) for the quarter was 1.95 percent, down from 2.48 per cent in the previous year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maruti Alto K10 Recall Over Steering Gearbox Fault: 2,555 Units Impacted

Maruti Alto K10 Recall Over Steering Gearbox Fault: 2,555 Units Impacted

Google And Meta's Secret Deal? Silicon Valley Giants Made Furtive Move To Sell Ads To Teenagers,...

Google And Meta's Secret Deal? Silicon Valley Giants Made Furtive Move To Sell Ads To Teenagers,...

'Fishy - Hard To Believe!!': Ashneer Grover's 'Poll' On Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification At Paris...

'Fishy - Hard To Believe!!': Ashneer Grover's 'Poll' On Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification At Paris...

LIC Share Jump 3% On NSE After Net Premium Income Jumps To ₹1.14 Lakh Crore In Q1 FY25

LIC Share Jump 3% On NSE After Net Premium Income Jumps To ₹1.14 Lakh Crore In Q1 FY25

'Neeraj You Are A Truly Great Athlete': Anand Mahindra Lauds Neeraj Chopra For His Javelin Throw...

'Neeraj You Are A Truly Great Athlete': Anand Mahindra Lauds Neeraj Chopra For His Javelin Throw...