LIC Reduces Shareholding In Shipping Corporation Of India From 6.032% To 3.991%

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Wednesday announced that Corporation’s shareholding in "Shipping Corporation Of India Limited" has diluted from 2,80,98,197 to 1,85,92,050 Equity Shares, decreasing its shareholding from 6.032 percent to 3.991 percent of the paid-up capital of the said Company, the company said through an exchange filing.

Indicative time period for completion of the acquisition

There a decrease of 2 percent in holding during the period from 09.03.2022 to 10.10.2023.

Cost of acquisition

Holding decreased from 6.032 percent to 3.991 percent, a decrease of 2.041 percent during the period from 09.03.2022 to 10.10.2023 at an average cost of Rs 132.79.

Shipping corporation of India is engaged involved in business of transporting goods and passengers.

Life Insurance Corporation of India shares

The shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India on Wednesday at 2:06 pm IST were trading at Rs 638.90, up by 0.54 percent.

