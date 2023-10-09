LIC Reduces Shareholding in National Fertilizer From 9.275% To 7.257% |

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday announced that the Corporation’s shareholding in National Fertilizer Ltd. has diluted from 4,55,02,381 to 3,56,02,539 Equity Shares, decreasing its shareholding from 9.275 percent to 7.257 percent of the paid-up capital of the said Company, the company announced through an exchnage filing.

Indicative time period for completion of the acquisition

There a decrease of 2.018 percent in holding during the period from 10.08.2023 to 06.10.2023.

Cost of acquisition

Holding decreased from 9.275 percent to 7.257 percent, a decreased of 2.018 percent during the period from 10.08.2023 to 06.10.2023 at an average cost of Rs 70.58.

Background

National Fertilizers Limited is engaged in production and marketing of Neem coated Urea, Bio Fertilizers (Solid and Liquid) and other allied industrial products. It is also engaged in trading of imported and Domestic Fertilizers.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares

The shares of LIC on Monday at 1:04 pm IST were trading at Rs 634.50, down by 1.53 percent.

