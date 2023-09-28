LIC Reduces Shareholding In Hindustan Copper From 10.249% To 8.171% | Image: LIC (Representative)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday through an exchange fillings informed that the Corporation’s shareholding in Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) has diluted from 9,91,10,743 to 7,90,11485 Equity Shares, decreasing its shareholding from 10.249 percent to 8.171 percent of the paid-up capital of the said Company.

The market capitalization of Hindustan Copper Ltd is Rs 15,457.88 Crore.

Indicative time period for completion of the acquisition

There is a decrease of 2 percent in holding during the period from 19.07.2023 to 27.09.2023.

Cost of acquisition

Holding decreased from 10.249 percent to 8.171 percent, a decrease of 2.078 percent during the period from 19.07.2023 to 27.09.2023 at an average cost of Rs 150.84.

About HCL

It is the first Indian PSU and only vertically integrated copper producing company. HCL is engaged in various processes right from copper mining to the final stage of converting copper into saleable products.

LIC shares

The shares of LIC on Thursday at 2:22 pm IST were at Rs 644.50, down by 0.070 percent.

