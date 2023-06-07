 LIC Raises Stake In Tech Mahindra To 8.88%
LIC held 8.07 percent stake or 7.86 crore equity shares in Tech Mahindra as of March 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
LIC Raises Stake In Tech Mahindra to 8.88% | File photo

Life insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest insurance company as well as the largest institutional investor has raised its stake in Tech Mahindra Ltd from 6.869 per cent to 8.884 per cent, the company announced through an exchange filing.

During November 21, 2022, to June 6, 2023 period, there is an increase of 2.01 percent in holding. The average buying price for these shares stood at Rs 1,050.77 per share.

LIC and Tech Mahindra Shares

The shares of LIC on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 600.85, up by 0.52 per cent and the shares of tech Mahindra at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,095.50, up by 0.85 per cent.

article-image

