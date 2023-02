LIC Nominee Board member Raj Kumar resigns | Image: LIC (Representative)

LIC Housing Finance Limited has informed that Raj Kumar, has submitted his resignation with effect from 9 th February,2023 on account of his superannuation from the services of LICI, on 31 January, 2023, via an exchange filing.

He was a member of the Board of UC Housing Finance Limited as a Nominee of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI).