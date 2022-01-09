e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:07 PM IST

LIC new business plunges 20% in December 2021

IANS
LIC had earned a total premium of Rs 11,434.13 crore during December 2021. |

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) posted 20% dip in new business premium for December 2021 as compared to the premium earned during the corresponding period of 2020.

There are other private life insurers like ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Kotak Mahindra Life, among others, who had posted negative growth during the period.

LIC had earned a total premium of Rs 11,434.13 crore during December 2021, according to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:07 PM IST
