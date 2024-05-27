 LIC Net Profit Rises 2% To ₹13,763 Crore In Q4FY24
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLIC Net Profit Rises 2% To ₹13,763 Crore In Q4FY24

LIC Net Profit Rises 2% To ₹13,763 Crore In Q4FY24

The insurer had earned a profit of Rs 13,428 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
LIC Net Profit Rises 2% To ₹13,763 Crore In Q4FY24 |

Insurance behemoth LIC on Monday posted a marginal 2 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 13,763 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

Financial Highlights

The insurer had earned a profit of Rs 13,428 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The total income of the insurer during the reporting quarter rose to Rs 2,50,923 crore from Rs 2,00,185 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

LIC's income from first-year premium also improved to Rs 13,810 crore in the latest January-March quarter against Rs 12,811 crore in the same period of preceding fiscal.

Read Also
Karan Bhagat's Bumper Buy: 360 ONE Founder Purchases Luxury Apartments In Mumbai’s Worli For...
article-image

The income from renewal premiums in the reporting period rose to Rs 77,368 crore compared to Rs 76,009 crore a year ago.

During the entire financial year ended March 2024, the insurer earned a profit of Rs 40,676 crore as compared to Rs 36,397 crore in the previous fiscal. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LIC Net Profit Rises 2% To ₹13,763 Crore In Q4FY24

LIC Net Profit Rises 2% To ₹13,763 Crore In Q4FY24

Godrej & Boyce Sells Premium Mumbai Office Spaces In Vikhroli For ₹157 Crore: Report

Godrej & Boyce Sells Premium Mumbai Office Spaces In Vikhroli For ₹157 Crore: Report

SEBI Puts In Place SOP For Handling Of Commodity Exchange Outage, Extension Of Trading Hours

SEBI Puts In Place SOP For Handling Of Commodity Exchange Outage, Extension Of Trading Hours

Feeding The Needy: Dr. Praveen Chakravarthy And His Fight To Resolve Hunger

Feeding The Needy: Dr. Praveen Chakravarthy And His Fight To Resolve Hunger

Awfis Space Solutions IPO Subscribed 108.17 times; Check Here For More Details

Awfis Space Solutions IPO Subscribed 108.17 times; Check Here For More Details