 Karan Bhagat's Bumper Buy: 360 ONE Founder Purchases Luxury Apartments In Mumbai’s Worli For ₹170 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKaran Bhagat's Bumper Buy: 360 ONE Founder Purchases Luxury Apartments In Mumbai’s Worli For ₹170 Crore

Karan Bhagat's Bumper Buy: 360 ONE Founder Purchases Luxury Apartments In Mumbai’s Worli For ₹170 Crore

This purchase was done in the upmarket area of Worli, which is located in the south of the city of Mumbai or in the Mumbai City District.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 02:43 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai's real estate, while being inaccessible to many in the city that never sleeps, throws interesting numbers from time to time. In a recent development from the vestibules of real estate, Karan Bhagat, the founder-CEO of 360 ONE, formerly IIFL Wealth Management has made a bumper purchase in Mumbai.

The boss of the wealth management company bought luxury apartments worth a staggering Rs 170 crore.

This purchase was done in the upmarket area of Worli, which is located in the South of the city of Mumbai or in the Mumbai City District.

Read Also
New Tricks For Old Dog: Boston Consulting Group Prepares ₹132 Cr Roadmap To Make BSNL Profitable
article-image
The boss of the wealth management company bought luxury apartments worth a staggering Rs 170 crore.

The boss of the wealth management company bought luxury apartments worth a staggering Rs 170 crore. |

The apartments according to reports cover a 12,900 sq ft built up area. These luxury apartments are on the 45th and 46th floors of the edifice. These apartments are housed in Oberoi Reality's Three Sixty West project on Dr. Annie Besant Road.

In the recent past, IIFL along with a few other top brokers was accused of various irregularities on NSEL. 

Read Also
Thane: L&T Inks Major Real Estate Deal in MMR, To Develop 31.25L Sq Ft Plot
article-image

An IIM graduate, Bhagat's firm is currently one of the largest asset and wealth management companies in India, with more than USD 56.3 billion in assets under management.

Real estate in Mumbai, for the unbeknownst is an exorbitant affair. According to No Broker, the average price of a 1BHK in the city, is in excess of Rs 65.5 lakh. A 2BHK could, on an average cost a buyer Rs 1.5 crores and a 4BHK could cost someone around Rs 9 crores.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mercedes' Sustainable Supercar: German Luxury Carmaker Teases New Electric Car

Mercedes' Sustainable Supercar: German Luxury Carmaker Teases New Electric Car

Zypp Electric Secures $15 Million in Series C Funding Round Led by ENEOS

Zypp Electric Secures $15 Million in Series C Funding Round Led by ENEOS

KAL Airways, Kalanithi Maran To Seek ₹1,323 Cr In Damages From SpiceJet, Ajay Singh

KAL Airways, Kalanithi Maran To Seek ₹1,323 Cr In Damages From SpiceJet, Ajay Singh

Mahindra XUV 3OO Deliveries Begin – Check Waiting Period Details

Mahindra XUV 3OO Deliveries Begin – Check Waiting Period Details

Karan Bhagat's Bumper Buy: 360 ONE Founder Purchases Luxury Apartments In Mumbai’s Worli For...

Karan Bhagat's Bumper Buy: 360 ONE Founder Purchases Luxury Apartments In Mumbai’s Worli For...