New Tricks For Old Dog: Boston Consulting Group Prepares ₹132 Cr Roadmap To Make BSNL Profitable

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is preparing a three year road map for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) |

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is preparing a three year road map for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to effectively compete with private telecom players like Jio and Airtel, according to Financial Express reports.

According to FE, citing familiar sources, BSNL will pay BCG Rs 132 crore for the advisory service. The telecom service provider experiencing a loss will receive advice from BCG in several key areas, such as cutting operational costs, increasing revenue, enhancing customer satisfaction, utilising emerging technologies to boost sales, and implementing sales and marketing tactics that align with industry standards.

For the purpose of working on the project, BCG will establish a project management office at BSNL's corporate headquarters in the capital. There will be a director and seven other managers working on the consulting project.

By 2027–2028, the company hopes to generate operations revenue of Rs 35,960 crore, an 80 per cent increase from the estimated revenue of Rs 20,008 crore in FY24. The target is 20 per cent annual growth in revenue between FY25 and FY27.

There are two stages to the project. BCG's initial phase will concentrate on analysing the holes in BSNL's present strategy in each of the major circles. The development of strategies and solutions geared toward the telco's comeback and the accomplishment of vertical revenue targets will be its main focus.

In addition, BCG will examine the eight circles of the customer complaint resolution process in order to develop a comprehensive proposal that addresses digital-led customer acquisition, retention, and discovery. It will also examine how BSNL can enhance its brand and use data monetisation as a revenue stream through emerging technologies.

Representative Image/File

BSNL is concentrating on growing its sales and marketing infrastructure to attract new clients and gain market share in order to successfully launch 4G and create a revenue stream. The business will prioritize using digital sales and marketing strategies to both promote its products and create leads.

BCG will develop a new sales and distribution strategy for BSNL in accordance with the deliverables, which will result in a 25 per cent decrease in the overall commission and incentive expenditure.



