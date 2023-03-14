LIC makes changes in management | Image: LIC (Representative)

Life Insurance Corporation of India pursuant to government of India's notification appoints M Jagannath and Tablesh Pandey as Managing Director of LIC India, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Jagannath has taken charge of the position from March 13 and will be in the position upto the date of his superannuation or until further orders. He earlier held the position of Zonal Manager, South Central Zone, Hyderabad. M Jagannath joined the Corporation as a Direct Recruit Officer in 1988. He has rich experience in marketing and has held various important assignments and led large teams successfully. A Commerce graduate, his academic qualifications include CA (Inter), PG Diploma in Marketing, International PG Diploma in Life Insurance, General Insurance & Risk Management from the Institute of Insurance and Risk Management (IIRM), Hyderabad and Associate Member of the Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai. He has worked as Senior Divisional Manager in-charge of Ernakulam, Dharwad and Bangalore I Divisions. He also served as Chief Executive Officer and Manager Director of LIC (Lanka) Ltd., Colombo, Sri Lanka between 2009 and 2013 for a period of 4 years. His previous assignment was as Zonal Manager, South Central Zone, Hyderabad, which comprises three states i.e., Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Pandey will assume charge of his post from April 1, 2023 and will continue until further order or the date of his superannuation.

LIC of India shares on Tuesday at 2:34 were at Rs 577.55, down by 0.78 per cent.